Haryana farmers seek return of 162 acres of land

Farmers of Khoh, Kasan and Manesar on Friday asked the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) to release the 162 acres it had acquired by July-end, failing which they threatened to protest in August.

“We have not accepted compensation of the land from the HSIIDC as we never wanted the HSIIDC to acquire our land, which is our only source of livelihood. The department acquired our land and kept it unutilised. We have fought a long legal battle in courts at a high cost but are unable to continue the legal battle due to its high cost. We will hold a mahapanchayat in August and decide further course of action if HSIIDC does not release land by July-end,” said Giriraj Singh of Kasan.

The HSIIDC had acquired 162 acres of the three villages to expand the IMT Manesar Township between 2005 and 2007, despite protests by the landowners.

The high court rejected the farmers’ plea. In 2011, the farmers moved Supreme Court, which sent the case back to the high court for reviewing it as per the new land acquisition act, which states it can be released if it remains unutilized for five years after acquisition and compensation has not been accepted.

The HSIIDC said they will abide by the Supreme Court’s directions in the matter. Dr Narhari Bangar, MD HSIIDC, said, “We will examine the letter of the farmers and take legal opinion accordingly, as the matter is in Supreme Court.”

First Published: Jun 22, 2019 04:05 IST