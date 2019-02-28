Haryana govt approves construction of eight roads

The Haryana government on Wednesday approved the construction of eight new roads in Gurugram district to improve connectivity between 13 villages. These roads, to be built at a cost of Rs 30 crore, would be completed within the next six months, officials said.

Haryana PWD minister Rao Narbir Singh said these roads are being constructed as these villages were not connected with each other, and people had been requesting the government to build this infrastructure for the last several years.

As per the plan, the roads will come up from Farrukhnagar to Sirohi ki Dhani; Kaliawas to SGT university in Budhera; Sakatpur to Teekli; Budo Mata Mandir to Majri Ki Dhani; Khor to Gadaipur; Sakatpur to Hassanpur; Sector 76-77 road to Shiv mandir connecting road and Gurugram-Farrukhnagar-Jhajjar road to Makdola village.

Chander Mohan, superintendent engineer, PWD, said that the tendering process for these roads has been initiated and work will be allotted soon. “The roads will be built within the next six months and these would be ready for the use of general public soon,” he said.

Singh maintained that there had been a demand for these roads for the last 20 years. He also said that apart from these roads, the Haryana government has got several infrastructure projects, including a network of flyovers and underpasses on Delhi-Gurgaon expressway, constructed. “The city was congested and there were massive traffic jams everywhere when we took over. However, we have improved the situation manifold,” he said in a statement.

As per government estimates, the road from Farrukhnagar to Sirhaul ki Dhani would be built at a cost of Rs 1.37 crore, the road from Kaliawas to SGH university would be built at a cost of Rs 2.53 crore, the road from Sakatpur to Teekli village will be built at a cost of Rs 12.89 crore, the road from Khor to Gadaipur will be built at a cost of Rs 1.03 crore, the road from Sakatpur to Hasanpur will be built at a cost of Rs 2.66 crore while Rs 3 crore will be spent on road connecting sector 76-77 to Shiv Mandir at Sakatpur.

The road from Gurugram-Farrukhnagar-Jhajjar road up till Makdola will be built at a cost of Rs 6.54 crore.

First Published: Feb 28, 2019 05:51 IST