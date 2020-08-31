Haryana govt revokes weekday restrictions on markets, malls

gurugram

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 00:16 IST

Following the Unlock 4 guidelines from the Union government, Haryana on Sunday withdrew its August 28 order disallowing markets and shops in urban areas on Mondays and Tuesdays.

According to the guidelines, state governments should not impose any lockdown outside containment zones without permission from the central government. Haryana home minister Anil Vij tweeted the government’s decision on Sunday.

Earlier, the restrictions were on markets and malls in urban areas on weekends, Saturday and Sunday, but later on shifted to the weekdays Monday and Tuesday following protests from traders who said they had already suffered high losses on account of the lockdown.

A state government spokesperson in the evening said that the government will allow all activities permitted outside containment zones, except for schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions that will continue to remain closed up to September 30, 2020, as per the central government guidelines.

The government’s latest decision added to the relief of market associations in the city and traders who were suffering business losses since the imposition of the Covid-19 induced lockdown on March 22.

“The withdrawal is a positive decision and it will help traders but the manner in which lockdown was imposed for two days created confusion for the customers and traders. These decisions should be taken after taking the trade and business associations in confidence,” said Mandeep Goyal, a jeweler based in Sadar Bazaar.

Mall operators and shopkeepers there also said that this decision was necessary as otherwise they would suffer more losses. “People are slowly returning to malls and started shopping and this has given some hope that business and trade will revive. Closing business for two days would have badly hit all stakeholders,” said Vijay Aima, vice president, Ambience Mall, who added that all safeguards for preventing the spread of Covid-19 were being followed in their, as well as other, malls.

A government spokesperson further elaborated that as per the Unlock 4 guidelines, social, academics, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious functions and other congregations with a ceiling of 100 persons will be permitted with effect from September 21, 2020, with mandatory wearing of face masks, social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and hand wash or sanitizer.

However, marriage related gatherings with number of guests not exceeding 50 and funeral/ last rites related gatherings with number of persons not exceeding 20 will continue to be allowed up to September 20, 2020, after which the ceiling of 100 persons will apply.

Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres and similar places will remain closed. However, open air theatres will be permitted to open with effect from September 21, 2020, he added

He further said that Lockdown shall remain in force in the containment zones till September 30, 2020. Strict containment measures will be enforced in these containment zones and only essential activities will be allowed.

The spokesman said that in the containment zones, there shall be intensive contact tracing, house-to-house surveillance, and other clinical interventions, as required. These containment zones will be notified on the websites by the respective district collectors and by the states/UTs and information will be shared with the ministry of health and family affairs.

He further added that there shall be no restriction or inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods including those for cross land-border trade under the neighbouring countries. No separate permission, approval, e-permit required for such movements.

He said that persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years are advised to stay at home, except for essential and health purposes.