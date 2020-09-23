Haryana govt transfers 34 IPS and HPS officers

gurugram

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 00:25 IST

The Haryana Government on Tuesday issued transfer and posting orders of 34 IPS (Indian Police Service) and HPS (Haryana Police Service) officers with immediate effect. Several senior police officers in Gurugram were among those who were transferred as part of this statewide reshuffle.

Kulvinder Singh, who was posted as deputy inspector-general (DIG) in Madhuban, has been appointed as the joint commissioner of police, Gurugram. The post had been lying vacant since last year.

D K Bhardwaj, who was posted as commandant, 2nd Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) in Bhondsi, will take over as deputy commissioner of police (DCP), traffic. The post had been vacant since Chander Mohan, who also had the charge of DCP (east) with traffic, was transferred to Mahendragarh last month.

Astha Modi, who was superintendent of police (SP) Kurukshetra, has been appointed as DCP (headquarters). Nikita Gahlaut, who had the charge of DCP (headquarters), has been transferred as DCP (Manesar), while Deepak Saharan, who had been holding that post, has been transferred as DCP (west).

Sumer Singh, who had the charge of DCP (west), has been posted as DCP (Ballabgarh), Faridabad. Maqsood Ahmed, who was DCP (Ballabgarh), has been appointed as DCP (east). He will also hold the additional charge of CEO (mobility) of GMDA.

Earlier, 27 police officials, including station house officers (SHOs) of several police stations, officers from crime units, intelligence wing, security and court surveillance branches were transferred after K K Rao had taken charge as the police commissioner of Gurugram on July 1.