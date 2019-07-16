Today in New Delhi, India
Haryana man booked for rape, blackmail

The woman alleged that the accused was blackmailing her with a video of the crime and had threatening to send it to her husband.

gurgaon Updated: Jul 16, 2019 03:11 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Gurugram
A 25-year-old woman on Monday filed a case against a man she had befriended two years ago stating that he had raped her on June 1. (AP File Photo )

A 25-year-old woman on Monday filed a case against a man she had befriended two years ago stating that he had raped her on June 1. She alleged that the man was blackmailing her with a video of the crime and had threatening to send it to her husband.

A case under IPC Section 376 (rape) was registered at the Sadar police station.

ACP (Sadar) Aman Yadav said the accused is a resident of Kaithal and used to visit the city often. The police said the victim told her husband on Sunday, following which they approached the police.

