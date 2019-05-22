Haryana MLA faces two fresh FIRs for forging docs in 2009

The police on Monday registered two fresh FIRs against former Haryana MLA Sukhbir Kataria in a bogus voting case dating back to 2009, after receiving directions from the district court.

The fresh cases were registered at the Sector 5 police station under sections of cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy (sections 420, 468, 120-B of the Indian Penal Code) and Section 31 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950.

The first FIR against Kataria in the matter was registered in 2013 on the complaint of RTI activist Om Prakash Kataria who had alleged in his complaint that the MLA had forged affidavits to get fake voter identity cards for the 2009 assembly elections.

“This is an old matter and multiple cases are already underway. The two new FIRs have been registered on the directions of the court. We registered the complaints as per the orders of the court,” said Sumer Singh, DCP (west).

As per the FIR, charges have been slapped against Kataria for allegedly forging documents for people who later voted in during 2009 assembly election in Gurugram using bogus voting cards.

“The complaint is about a bogus voting case. The court had issued directions that the complaints be registered. Two FIRs have been registered in the case. Both the FIRs include details of people who allegedly voted in two different polling booths,” said investigating officer Mohammad Usman Ali.

Last week, a court, which was hearing the criminal revision petition, set aside the criminal charges against Kataria, but said that charges under provisions of Peoples Representation Act, 1950, were maintainable and allowed his prosecution under them.

First Published: May 22, 2019 03:13 IST