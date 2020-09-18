Haryana: Mobile health teams to increase personal visits to home isolated Covid-19 patients

gurugram

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 23:57 IST

With more than 90% of Covid-19 patients under home isolation, the state government has decided to increase field visits with mobile health teams visiting these patients every alternate day and collecting their basic vitals, such as temperature and oxygen saturation, among other health parameters. For this, a district monitoring team for home isolated patient will be constituted at the district level, according to a notification issued by the Haryana health department on Friday.

In the district, out of the 2,755 active cases, 2,503 patients are under home isolation. At least 37 are isolated in Covid care centres, while 215 are hospitalised. On Friday, the district reported 339 new cases. The total count of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 has reached 17,063. The Covid-19 toll stands at 156.

The monitoring committee, comprising deputy civil surgeon, senior medical officers, along with two to three doctors or medical students, will keep a record of the home isolated patients.

Under the committee, each Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) will have a designated mobile health team. It will comprise an assistant medical officer (AMO), an auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM) and an accredited social health activist (ASHA) worker. The field team will also comprise students of Bachelors of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), who will be assigned with the task to call the patient and inquire about their Influenza Like Illness and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI). They will be visiting patients to monitor their oxygen saturation levels using the pulse oximeter.

Rajeev Arora, additional chief secretary, health department, said, “The new guidelines emphasise on personal visits by mobile health teams. The field team will check the premises of the patient and prepare a log of their vital parameters, such as oxygen level, blood pressure, etc. Teams will also carry medicines, such as immunity boosters.”

As per the order, the team will have to visit the patients on the first, third, fifth, seventh and ninth days to check the medical condition of the patient. They will look out for worrying symptoms, such as fever, breathlessness, chest pain, congestion, oxygen saturation less than 95%, fits, loss of taste and smell, weakness in the body, blue colouration of lips or face, sweating, etc. Teams will be providing basic medicines like immunity boosters, AYUSH medicines, paracetamols and vitamins. No steroids, antibiotics or allopathic medicines would be given without the prescription of a doctor.

The data of all these parameters will be maintained at the UPHC level, which be submitted to the state on a regular basis. Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, said, “Based on the notification, a district monitoring team will be constituted. ASHAs and ANMs are already doing the home visits. Calls are being made to the patients, enquiring about their daily health condition. Now, more details will be taken into account to ensure that patients, especially those with co-morbidities, get timely diagnosis and shifted to the tertiary care facility, if required.”