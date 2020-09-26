Haryana: New industrial policy to come into effect from November 1

gurugram

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 23:08 IST

The new industrial policy of Haryana with a focus on attracting investments and reserving private sector jobs for the local youth, will come into effect from November 1, said chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday. November 1 is also observed as Haryana Foundation Day.

Khattar, however, reassured that in case private companies fail to find qualified local youth, they will be free to hire people from other states.

“The new policy will also improve the ease of doing business in the state. We held a discussion with various industry leaders and sought their suggestions with the aim of incorporating them in the draft policy,” said Khattar after a meeting at the PWD guest house in Gurugram on Saturday.

The CM also said that the government will closely work with industry leaders to ensure that local youth are given preference in the private sector. “We have decided that, if need be, upskilling courses can be designed to impart training of soft skills and behavioural changes to the local youth so that they are absorbed in private sector jobs,” said Khattar.

Khattar added that Haryana has consistently improved its ranking in the ease of doing business but due to procedural issues, its ranking fell this year. However, his government will ensure that these issues are resolved at the earliest.

The CM also said that as the sizes of landholdings are shrinking, the rate of unemployment among the local youth is rising. This needs to be addressed on a priority basis. “It is because of this reason that efforts are being made to create more jobs, bring in more investment, and upskill the youth,” he said.

Earlier this year, the Haryana Cabinet had moved an ordinance, reserving 75% jobs in the private sector in the state for the local people. However, the Governor referred it to the President. The reservation issue was also the poll plank of deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala’s Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), which is presently in a coalition with the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state.

Chautala,who was present at the meeting, said that under the new policy, the government has increased monetary incentive to industry for giving employment to locals.