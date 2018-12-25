Haryana police constable recruitment: CM’s flying squad catches ‘Munna Bhai’ in Hisar exam centre

The chief minister’s flying squad on Monday nabbed a man for allegedly writing the Haryana police constable exam for another candidate, in the evening session of the exam at Sector-15 of Hisar on Sunday. The man had allegedly agreed to write the exam for the candidate in exchange of ₹1 lakh.

During interrogation, he further revealed that the names of three others, including a mastermind, following which the police arrested them too. The flying squad has arrested five men in all— Vineet Gill, the actual candidate, Sunil Kumar, who was writing the exam for Vineet Gill, and three others identified as Manoj, Kuldeep and Vinod. As per the police, Manoj is the mastermind.

Hisar deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Amarjeet Singh Kataria, said, “The CM’s flying squad got a tip-off that an engineer was writing the exam of another candidate. The team raided the spot and arrested Sunil Kumar from the spot. Sunil told the police that he was writing exam of Vineet Gill, a resident of Fatehabad who was later arrested.”

DSP Kataria also said that Sunil also accepted that during the morning session of the examination, he wrote another exam paper in Fatehabad.

“After arresting all the five persons under Section 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating or fraud), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against all the accused. All the accused were produced before the local court from where Vinod Kumar was sent to one-day police remand and the others were sent to jail,” said DSP Kataria.

First Published: Dec 25, 2018 15:27 IST