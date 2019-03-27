Haryana’s Global City project threatens wildlife habitat

The Haryana government’s Global City project, which is scheduled to come up on 1,000 acres of land near Sector 36B, has run into a roadblock with officials from the district wildlife department saying the area is a sensitive habitat for mammals, birds and reptiles, some of which are endangered.

The project proposal was sent to the State Environmental Impact Assessment Authority in June last year. The authority responded in July saying these NOCs were required to complete the environmental clearance process.

Currently, the project proposal awaiting environmental clearance from the authority for want of two no objection certificates (NOC), which are to be given by the wildlife and forest department.

“We have not given the NOC as certain parts of the earmarked area are home to creatures protected under Schedules I and II of the Wildlife Protection Act. When this is the case, the project proponent is expected to provide some mitigating measures to reduce impact on wildlife as per the Ministry of Environment’s Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Notification, 2006,” district wildlife officer (Gurugram) Shyam Sundar said.

A sizeable chunk of the earmarked land, which includes land in Gadoli, Khandsa, Mohammedpur and Narsinghpur villages along the road to Pataudi, is also protected under the MoEF’s Aravalli Notification, 1992.

District forest officer Deepak Nanda confirmed that an ‘Aravalli NOC’ was requested by the project proponent, but not granted since construction work is not permitted in protected Aravalli areas. “We have not granted the project any NOC. We will decide how to proceed (on whether to grant a permit) after the wildlife department takes a call,” Nanda said.

Chief conservator of wildlife (Gurugram) Vinod Kumar confirmed that Haryana Global City Projects Limited, a special purpose vehicle, has been asked to submit a detailed conservation plan on how to ease the project’s impact on wildlife before any NOCs are granted by the forest and wildlife department.

The proposed area for the project was initially earmarked for creating the country’s biggest special economic zone (SEZ) but the plan was scrapped and replaced with the Global City proposal.

Fresh details were announced in July last year by Haryana industries and state commerce minister Vipul Goel, who said at the time, “This global city is poised to serve as an important node to Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) sub-region of Haryana and carries an investment potential of $15 billion.”

The Global City project is set to be developed jointly by the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) and Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (DMICDC).?It will supposedly house a large convention and exhibition centre, residential zones and industrial belts, along with an 82km-long Mass Rapid Transit System connecting Gurugram-Manesar-Bawal, to be funded bilaterally by the Japan International Co-operation Agency (JICA). In?November last year, the GMDA had also sought changes to its Gurugram-Manesar Urban Complex Plan-2031 to allow a 300% floor-area ratio in area falling within the proposed Global City. This will allow more vertical growth of commercial and residential buildings.

Wildlife department officials said the proposed project site is rife with wild animals, including jackals, sambar deer, porcupines, wild hares, jungle cats, monitor lizards and mongoose.

“This region is also home to the Indian rock python and spectacled cobra, both of which are protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act. There are also five to six other species living here which are protected under Schedule II, such as golden jackals and Russell’s vipers,” said an official in the wildlife department, requesting anonymity.

A 2017 study by the Wildlife Institute of India also indicates the presence of leopards and hyenas in the project area.

Narhari Singh Bangar, managing director of HSIIDC, which is the custodian of the land in question, declined to answer any specific questions about the project. “All I can say is, we will follow whatever protocol is required and ensure that the project does not violate any laws,” he said. Bangar also expressed doubt that the project site was rich in wildlife. “If you go to the area, you will not find any animals. If at all there is wildlife living there, one should be able to see it,” he added.

Anil Gandas, an animal rescue specialist who works with the district wildlife department in an unofficial capacity, said, “I was asked by the wildlife department to check the status of wildlife in the proposed area for the Global City project. I have informed them that there is presence of wildlife and it is a sensitive area.”

Hindustan Times reached out to minister Vipul Goel, who was unaware of this development and said he would get back with a comment after looking into the matter.

First Published: Mar 27, 2019 04:05 IST