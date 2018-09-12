Haryana urban development body gets bids to run Gurugram’s Kingdom of Dreams

The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), formerly Huda, has started the process of reviving Kingdom of Dreams in Sector 29 after the existing operator failed to deposit dues worth Rs 62.5 crore to the authority.

A committee of officials set up by HSVP received two bids from private consultants, one of whom will be selected for roping in a private player to bring in financial and technical resources for reviving and running this project, an official privy to the matter said.

“Bids have been received from KPMG and Grant Thronton, who will identify the new partner to operate and manage the cultural complex. This file will be sent to the government for approval and, most likely, the decision will be taken by next week,” said a senior official privy to the matter but not authorized to speak to the media.

The Kingdom of Dreams was set up by the Great Indian Nautanki Company (GINC) on 5.66 acres leased by HSVP for 15 years. The operator had to pay Rs 14 lakh per month as rent to HSVP, but in 2014 the GINC reneged on payment and sought exemption.

This led to a legal battle between HSVP and GINC and the urban development body decided to cancel the lease.

This decision was challenged in the Punjab and Haryana high court. As per HSVP, the GINC owes Rs 62.5 crore.

“The revival is an ongoing process and details will be shared when something conclusive happens,” HSVP administrator Chander Shekhar Khare said.

GINC managing director Gagan Anumod Sharma was not available on Tuesday for comment despite repeated phone calls and text messages. In the past, Sharma had said he was not averse to working with the government in revamping the Kingdom of Dreams.

First Published: Sep 12, 2018 05:47 IST