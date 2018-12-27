Head constable kidnapped in Gurugram rescued after an hour, 5 booked

The police Wednesday booked five men for allegedly kidnapping a head constable from his residence at Rajeev Nagar in Sector 14 Wednesday afternoon, after he objected to a man shouting expletives in front of his house. He was rescued an hour being kidnapped, from Sector 12. No arrests have been made so far.

He was allegedly assaulted, and the kidnappers threatened to kill him, the police said.

Shamsher Singh, assistant commissioner of police (crime) said the incident took place around 12:30pm, when the head constable, Madan Lal who is posted at escort guard in Police Lines, was at home. An unidentified man was shouting and hurling abuses in front of his house. He objected to this, after which they got into an altercation.

After 40 minutes, the man called his friends, who dragged Lal into a silver Tata Safari, in which they had arrived.

The police said they were shocked by the apathy of the neighbours, who, they said, watched the incident unfold in a crowded area in Rajeev Nagar. “Even as the hapless head constable screamed for help and put up a fight. Despite the fact that there were many vehicles and people around at that time, no one came to help him,” Singh said.

“The constable’s landlord Devender Singh called the police control room and reported the incident,” Singh said.

Soon after receiving the call, the Gurugram police commissioner formed several teams, and a hunt was launched to rescue Lal.

The incident was captured on the CCTV camera outside the lane, which shows that it took less than five minutes for the captors to abduct Lal.

One of the teams traced the SUV to Sector 12 and rescued the victim. The accused had fled from the spot, the police said.

The SUV was recovered from the spot, and the head constable was rushed to a hospital, where he was administered treatment. Lal returned home in the evening.

“We registered the case after recording his wife’s and his statements. We have collected CCTV camera footage from several locations,” Singh said.

A case was registered under sections 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person), 323(voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 14 police station Wednesday.

