Headless, decomposed body found in Gurugram Sector 43, police yet to identify victim

A highly decomposed, headless body of a man was found in an empty parcel of land in Sector 43 of Gurugram on Thursday evening, the police said.

The body was discovered after a passerby informed the police about it around 4pm . There were no other injury marks on the body, Sushant Lok station house officer Arvind Kumar said.

According to assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Karan Goel , the man appeared to be in his forties and the body seemed to be around 10 days old. Goel said the police were yet to establish the identity of the deceased and they were trying to find a match in the missing persons reports.

The police said they would wait for 72 hours to identify the body before conducting an autopsy to ascertain the cause of death.

They were searching neighbouring areas to find the man’s head. “If anyone comes to claim the body, we will conduct a DNA test to confirm if they are relatives,” the ACP said.

The ACP said that they have filed an FIR against unidentified persons under Section 302 (murder) and Section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code.

On October 14, the police recovered five body parts near a canal in Ludhiana, suspected to be of a flour-mill owner, who was allegedly killed by a DLF 2 resident on October 14, but are yet to find his head.

First Published: Nov 30, 2018 11:16 IST