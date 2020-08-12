Health department may reduce reserved beds for Covid patients

gurugram

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 00:02 IST

The district health department may look to bring down the amount of reserved beds in various private hospitals to 10-20% — from the present 25% — if active Covid-19 cases continue to decline in Gurugram.

Even isolation beds in different hotels and guest houses can be brought down to 1,000 from the present 3,500 officials believe. Senior health officials said that the final decision will be taken only after consultation with the district administration and the state government.

“The decision will be taken by the state only after the number of active cases in the city are less than 500,” said Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer. Currently, there are 659 active cases in city, with 69 new cases reported on Tuesday. Out of these, 554 are under home isolation, 29 in Covid care centres and 76 in various hospitals. Till now, 9,840 people have been infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus and 126 have succumbed to it. Since the daily growth rate of cases is almost 0.58% and the recovery rate is 92%, most of the reserved beds in hospitals remain unutilized.

“Several private hospitals of the city have approached us to lower the number of beds reserved for Covid-19 patients. They have put forward a proposal to reduce the reserved beds to 10-20% from the existing 25%. Other government hospital like ESIC, where mildly symptomatic patients are admitted, might continue their isolation ward along with a minimum of 10 beds for Covid-19 patients,” said Yadav.

Rajeev Arora, additional chief secretary, health department, said, “We will take a decision regarding this after discussing with Gurugram administration.”

No one from the district administration was available for a comment, despite repeated attempts by HT.

The district administration in May had ordered all private hospitals of the city to reserve 25% of their bed capacity for Covid-19 patients. There are 40 hospitals with dedicated beds for Covid patients, including two government facilities, ESIC Hospital (58 beds) and Polyclinic (22 beds) in sector 31. At least 50 beds have been reserved in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS),Jhajjar, as well.

Out of the total 4,708 hospital beds available in 40 hospitals, 1,486 are Covid-19 designated beds. This includes 192 Intensive Care Units (ICU) beds and 92 beds with ventilators. It also incudes 120-bed Medeor Hospital in Manesar which was designated by the district administration as a Covid-19 facility for critical patients.

Yadav said, “There are no plans to reduce the number of beds in Medeor Hospital. But if needed, the hospital can have a dedicated Covid-19 floor with separate entry and exit.”

Over the last month, the bed occupancy has dipped consistently due to overall decline in the positivity rate, according to the hospitalisation data. On June 30, at least 417 Covid-19 patients — all Gurugram residents — were admitted in government and private hospitals. By July 7, it had come down to 197, and further to 175, on July 14, and 148 on July 21. By July 31, the bed occupancy dipped to 77, further falling to 64 on August 6.

Even at Covid Care Centres, which are mostly hotels and guest houses that have at least 3,481 beds reserved, the number of beds can be reduced to 1,000, according to CMO Yadav. It includes 943 beds in 24 hotels which are government paid isolation facilities and 2,538 beds in self-paid isolation facilities. Yadav clarified that the department will continue to work with a cautious approach despite slow daily growth rate and high recovery rate of the virus.