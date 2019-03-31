Heat is up, mercury inches close to 40 degree celsius mark

The city recorded the hottest day so far this year, with the maximum temperature touching 39 degrees Celsius on Saturday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The day temperature on Saturday rose by around three degrees Celsius, and was around seven degrees above the normal for this time of the year.

While the day was clear and sunny, the weather took a turn towards the evening with a spell of lightning and thunder.

According to IMD scientists, the rise in the temperature on Saturday was a result of El Niño over the Equatorial Pacific Ocean. El Niño refers to large-scale ocean atmospheric climate interaction linked to warming of the sea surface temperatures in the region around the equator.

The thunderstorm and lightning in the evening were due to a western disturbance over the western Himalayan region, said IMD experts.

The minimum temperature on Saturday also rose by around three degrees from Friday. Saturday’s minimum temperature was recorded of 20.2 degrees Celsius, which was three degrees above the normal.

The day temperature on Sunday is expected to be around 38 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature would be around 19 degrees, according to the IMD forecast. Strong surface winds are predicted through the day.

The day temperature is likely to touch 40 degrees Celsius the coming week, said IMD experts. “The maximum temperature is expected to rise to 40 degrees Celsius around April 4 and 5. The minimum temperature would also rise by a couple of degrees by then,” an IMD spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the city recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 250 (poor) on Saturday, as per the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) AQI monitor at Vikas Sadan in Sector 11. On Friday, the city recorded an AQI of 211 (poor). Air quality experts said March is the month when fluctuations in the AQI are common, mostly due to meteorological factors. Low wind speed on Saturday could be a reason for the slight increase in the AQI, they added.

First Published: Mar 31, 2019 00:42 IST