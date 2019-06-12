Heatwave likely to subside from today, Gurugram out of IMD’s yellow category

Even as the meteorological conditions of a heatwave persisted in the city on Tuesday, Wednesday may be slightly better, as the India Meteorological Department bulletin has left Haryana out of the ‘yellow’ category for the rest of the week.

Temperature for the city was not recorded on Tuesday due to a technical error, according to an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The data was not available on the IMD website either. However, private weather trackers showed that the average temperature for Gurugram on Tuesday was between 44 degrees Celsius to 45 degrees Celsius.



This was down from Monday’s 45.8 degrees Celsius, marking the city’s hottest day this year so far. Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 44.5 degrees on Tuesday, down from Monday’s 47.8 degrees Celsius, marking its hottest day in June.



According to the IMD’s daily heatwave bulletin, heatwave conditions prevailed on Tuesday over most parts of Haryana and Delhi-NCR, with “appreciably above normal” temperatures that were between 3.1 degrees Celsius to 5 degrees Celsius more than what is considered normal for this time of the year.



The IMD’s seven-day forecast for Gurugram was also unavailable on Tuesday. However, private weather forecasters showed that temperatures in the city might dip to 42 degrees Celsius today. The IMD had, on Monday, also predicted dust and thunderstorms between June 11 and June 13, due to an approaching western disturbance.

First Published: Jun 12, 2019 03:37 IST