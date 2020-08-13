e-paper
Home / Gurugram / Heavy rain lashes Gurugram; air quality improves

Heavy rain lashes Gurugram; air quality improves

gurugram Updated: Aug 13, 2020 23:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The city witnessed heavy rain on Wednesday night and early morning on Thursday, providing much-needed relief from a spell of humid weather for the last couple of days. As per the district administration’s report, 60mm rainfall was recorded in Gurugram up till 8:30am on Thursday. As per IMD officials, light to moderate rainfall can be expected on Friday.

Officials attributed the rain to the south-westerly winds that are bringing moisture to parts of north-west India. Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the IMD’s regional forecasting centre in Delhi, said, “Rains can be expected in parts of Delhi-NCR for the next two days on account of the presence of the moisture-laden south-westerly winds.”

As per IMD, a low-pressure area is also likely to develop over the northwest Bay of Bengal which will lead to the strengthening of the monsoon flow over the northern parts. It may lead to rainfall at various part of Haryana between Friday and Saturday.

The maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded at 36 degrees. The minimum temperature stood at 25 degrees Celsius. Gurugram’s maximum temperature is expected to fall further and touch 31 degrees Celsius on Friday, as per IMD’s weekly forecast. The relative humidity in air on Thursday evening was 75%. The minimum temperature is expected to hover around 26 degrees on Friday, as per the forecast. As per the weekly forecast, cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers will prevail until the weekend.

Air quality in the city remained ‘good’ on Thursday, recording 44 on the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) air quality index (AQI) bulletin. This was an improvement from the previous day’s recording of 58 in the ‘satisfactory’ category. The improvement in air quality was largely attributed to an increase in the wind speed and rainfall. According to the early air quality warning system for Delhi-NCR, the air quality is likely to remain in the lower end of ‘satisfactory’ or the ‘good’ category on Friday.

