e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 16, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Gurugram / High Court issues direction to file forensic report in inmate’s death

High Court issues direction to file forensic report in inmate’s death

gurugram Updated: Aug 16, 2020 23:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has asked the prison department to file the forensic report in the case involving the custodial death of an inmate inside Bhondsi jail premises. In a notice, issued on August 11, the prison department has asked to submit the report to the court in the next hearing on September 18.

Last year in January, 28-year-old Akhilesh, convicted for robbery and murder, was found dead in Bhondsi jail premises. “The deceased was involved in a murder and robbery case and was arrested from Darbaripur village in Gurugram on July 28, 2012 for his alleged involvement in robbery. He was given life sentence by a sessions court on September 3, 2013 and since then he was lodged in Bhondsi jail,” said Ambika Yadav, advocate for Akhilesh’s mother, the petitioner in the case. Yadav added on January 8, 2019 around 8pm, Akhilesh’s mother, Satan Devi,70, received a call from the jail authorities saying her son was found dead “under mysterious circumstances.”

Vipul Sachdeva, lawyer of the petitioner, said jail authorities had told Akhilesh’s family that he died of a heart attack, however, the autopsy report revealed a different cause. “The autopsy report clearly mentioned that various brownish/black pellets were found in the stomach of the deceased. The jail authorities were questioned regarding their level of security and caution with which prisoners are handled. The instance of the free flow of drugs and mobile phones have become a common practice in Bhondsi jail,” he said.

Devi along with other family members had approached various authorities and officers to investigate her son’s death inside the jail premises, but to no avail, Sachdeva added.

Despite several attempts, the Bhondsi jail superintendent could not be reached for comment.

Last month, a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) of Bhondsi jail was arrested for allegedly smuggling drugs and supplying SIM cards to inmates over the last two years.

top news
Russia’s new Sputnik launch raises risks in dash for Covid-19 vaccine
Russia’s new Sputnik launch raises risks in dash for Covid-19 vaccine
Speculations rife on role allotment in Bengal BJP after meetings in Delhi, Kolkata
Speculations rife on role allotment in Bengal BJP after meetings in Delhi, Kolkata
Former India cricketer Chetan Chauhan passes away due to Covid-19
Former India cricketer Chetan Chauhan passes away due to Covid-19
Coast Guard team from Goa part of mission to contain oil spill in Mauritius
Coast Guard team from Goa part of mission to contain oil spill in Mauritius
4G internet services to be restored in two J-K districts after more than a year
4G internet services to be restored in two J-K districts after more than a year
How can I ‘muskura’: Sunil Gavaskar pens moving tribute to Chetan Chauhan
How can I ‘muskura’: Sunil Gavaskar pens moving tribute to Chetan Chauhan
At least 18 shot, with 4 dead, across Cincinnati, say police
At least 18 shot, with 4 dead, across Cincinnati, say police
Canada celebrates India’s Independence Day; Niagara falls lit up in tricolour
Canada celebrates India’s Independence Day; Niagara falls lit up in tricolour
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesPM ModiHappy Independence Day74th Independence DayIndia Covid-19 TallyIndependence Day 2020Sushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In