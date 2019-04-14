High Court orders the removal of tent house from Gymkhana Club

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) to remove a tent house erected at the HUDA Gymkhana club, officials said on Saturday.

Petitioners had alleged that HSVP officials had leased 11,221 yards of land in the club, without floating any tenders, to the tent house in September 2017, for a nine-year period at a much lower rate than the actual cost of renting the ground.

The lease was agreed at Rs 3.07 crore, instead of ₹113.22 crore, which would have incurred upon the HSVP Rs 110.15 crore in losses.

In July last year, the HSVP had sealed the tent house upon the directions of D Suresh, then division commissioner of Gurugram and president of HUDA Gymkhana Club.

However, no action was taken against any HSVP officials at the time.

“The high court has directed the removal of the seal from the tent house, and asked the tent house’s owner to remove all his possessions from the club’s ground by May 9, or the same will be seized by the HSVP. As per the agreement between the HSVP and the tent house, Rs 45 lakh compensation was to be paid to the owner if the tent house was removed before the nine-year tenure of the contract ended. After adjusting electricity bills and other dues, amounting to Rs 25 lakh, Rs 20 lakh compensation has been paid to the tent house owner,” Abhay Jain, a petitioner and member of the club, said.

Virender Yadav, the owner of Billu Tent House, said he will remove all his possessions from the club before May 9, but said he would submit a claim to recover the Rs 25 lakh adjusted as dues.

“The high court has also left us with an option to reclaim the remaining Rs 25 lakh from HSVP, as part of the agreement signed two years ago by submitting a claim. We are working towards filing a claim to collect the remaining sum once the handover process is completed,” said Yadav.

Anu Sheokand, estate officer of the HSVP, said that if the tent house owner does not vacate his goods by May 9, the same will be confiscated by the civic body.

“The high court has given the tent house owner nearly a month to vacate all items from the club. If the same is not done, we will seize all materials. As per the court’s order, it is only once the tent house owner hands the ground back to HSVP that he can raise any objection. If the same is received, we will take the next course of action as per the existing rules,” Sheokand said.

