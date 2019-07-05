Higher education dept extends dates for verification of UG admission forms

The state department of higher education has extended the dates for verification of admission forms for entry into undergraduate courses, after students complained that they could not get their forms verified within the previously stipulated time.

Earlier, the last date of verification of forms was June 29, but it has now been extended and colleges have been directed to verify the forms from July 5 to July 9.

In an official circular, the department said it had extended the date to allow applicants to get their forms verified.

The circular also outlined that the government had received some complaints that the local branches of various banks were not allowing the students to deposit fee though RTGS/NEFT transfers and were asking them to visit aggregator banks.

Further, the department requested college authorities to ask the banks to cooperate with students in fee submission.

After the release of the first cut-off and merit lists on July 1, many students complained that they had missed the earlier verification window, said Vijay Adlakha, principal of Government Girls College, Sector 14.

“Many students said they had not been informed about the verification of forms. They assumed that verification would take place after the cut-off list is released,” Adlakha said.

He added that many students had taken help from outsiders to get their login ID and passwords made, and were unable to keep track of the notification.

“There was chaos since several students did not know about the verification dates. Many students from rural areas were also left out. In our college, however, the number of students who could not get their forms verified was not high,” he added.

First Published: Jul 05, 2019 02:23 IST