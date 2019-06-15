Hisar airport may get underground rail link

The proposed international airport at Hisar may get an underground high-speed railway link from Delhi.

Discussions on covering the distance of 180 km between Delhi and Hisar in less than 95 minutes took place in a meeting between state government, district administration and the railway department.

Deputy commissioner Ashok Kumar Meena said, “The Haryana government is trying to complete the airport in three phases. Work is in progress under the first phase which covers 7,000 acre and work on runway.”

He said Haryana government proposes to upgrade the existing railway tracks, which was also discussed in the meeting. The proposal was accepted by the railway and work may commence with the beginning of the third phase work on airport.

Sources said the airport line may get connectivity with the Hisar-Hansi via Mahem railway-line and the train will reach direct to Hisar underground railway station. Haryana government may start flights between Hisar-Delhi, Hisar to Chandigarh and Dehradun, Hisar to Jammu, Hisar to Jaipur and Hisar to Chandigarh, they added.

