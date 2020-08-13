Home buyers lodge police complaint as landowner takes over 21-acre plot

gurugram

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 00:00 IST

Home buyers of Today Homes Canary Greens project in sector 73 complained to the police on Wednesday that the landowners had illegally taken over the plot spread over 21 acres.

They alleged that the landowner had a dispute with the developer, Today Homes & Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd (THIPL) and on Monday sent his men and forced the security team deployed at the site to leave. The daily wage labourers too were not allowed to enter, the complainant said. The landowner on his part said the developer owed him ₹50 crore since the last many years.

Canary Greens project was launched by the THIPL in 2010, and possession was slated for 2014. The company had entered into insolvency proceedings with the National Company Law Tribunal since October last year. Buyers said 60% of the work had been completed.

Nilesh Sharma, a resolution professional looking into the Canary Green project, in his complaint said four persons barged inside the project site on Monday. “These miscreants halted cleaning work undertaken by the labourers and threatened the security guards deployed for the security of the site,” wrote Sharma and asked police to take action against them.

When asked about the matter, a spokesperson of THIPL said that the company has gone into insolvency because cases were filed by contractors and some of the buyers. “We are trying to get the project work started as per the rules, however, the landowners have taken over the project site illegally,” said a spokesperson of the company.

Landowner Siddarth Yadav admitted that he had taken over the plot after he was not paid the ₹50 crore as cost of the land nor had the developer given him possession of a promised property in the project. “The title of the land has not been changed and neither has the payment been paid. The external development charges and infrastructure development charge (EDC/IDC) in crores is pending with the government. The project is under dispute and that is the reason work has been stopped,” said Yadav.

The police, meanwhile, said that a complaint has been received in this regard and the matter will be probed.

Rajeev Goel, president of the Canary Greens Buyers Welfare Association, said that the realtor failed to deliver the apartments and no action was taken by authorities to ensure the completion and delivery of the project.

“THIPL has been undergoing insolvency proceedings in National Company Law Tribunal since October 31 last year. The buyers association, in collaboration with resolution professional, is trying to work out a solution by collecting money and completing the project somehow. There is pendency in the form of EDC/ IDC amount, Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority certification and the company is in dispute with the land owners with regards to the financials,” he said.