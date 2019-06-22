Home guard killed in hit-and-run in Gurugram’s Sector 14

A 45-year-old home guard was killed after an unidentified vehicle hit him near a government college in Sector 14 on Wednesday night. Police said that the driver is yet to be arrested.

According to the police, Arvind Kumar, the victim, was posted at Sector 5 police station as a home guard. The incident took place on Wednesday around 11pm, when he was returning home after his shift.

Surender, assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Civil Lines police station, said, “The victim was hit by an unknown vehicle. He was rushed to a government hospital by the bystanders, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. The accused person is yet to be arrested. We are investigating the case.”

Police said that after a post-mortem examination, the body was handed over to his family.

A case was registered against the accused under sections 279 and 304A of the IPC at Civil Lines police station on Thursday.

