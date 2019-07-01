HSPCB to submit pollution action plan for Gurugram, Faridabad

The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) is set to file a draft action plan to control air pollution in the city with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) this week, according to officials from both organisations.

This development comes after official instructions from the CPCB were conveyed to the

state body earlier this month, on June 17, to submit such action plans for both Gurugram and Faridabad.

The letter (a copy of which is available on the CPCB’s website) also instructs the HSPCB to install air quality monitors to track PM10 pollutants in four hot spots across the state, including Vikas Sadan in Gurugram and Faridabad’s Sector 16A.

Earlier this month, on June 5, Gurugram and Faridabad were brought under the purview of the Centre’s National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), which requires the HSPCB to prepare city-specific air quality management plans for both.



Launched in January with a corpus of ₹300 crore, the NCAP’s objective, according to former environment minister Harsh Vardhan, is “comprehensive mitigation actions for prevention, control and abatement of air pollution besides augmenting the air quality monitoring network across the country and strengthening the awareness and capacity building activities.” It also aims to reduce PM2.5 levels in all enlisted cities by 20-30% by 2024.

“The plan must clearly mention short, mid-term and long-term actions for various sources, timelines, responsible agencies, budget, etc.,” states the CPCB’s June 17 letter.

The plan also requires the HSPCB to submit the cities’ range of 24-hourly average concentration values for various pollutants, annual average concentrations for the past five years and number of days spent in various categories of the CPCB’s air quality index (AQI) bulletin.

VK Shukla, head of the CPCB’s air quality lab in Delhi, said, “The plan will be reviewed by the CPCB before it is approved. It is only at a draft stage for now and will be finalised upon review.” Officials in both the CPCB and HSPCB declined to comment on when the plan might be implemented.

First Published: Jul 01, 2019 02:39 IST