HSVP cancels allotment of plot for setting up hospital along Delhi-Gurgaon expressway

The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has cancelled the allotment of a 10-acre plot for setting up a private superspecialty hospital in Sector 31/32 along the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway. The development has come after it was alleged that the allotment of the plot caused loss to the exchequer as the rate fixed by the authority was less than the prevailing circle rate.

The HSVP had allotted the plot for building a hospital in March this year.

In a letter (a copy of which is with HT) written to the HSVP administrator on July 6, HSVP estate officer II stated, “Owing to denial of the allottee to make payment of the requisite amount within a period of 30 days and non-compliance of the decision of the committee with regard to current price of the allotment, the allotment of the said plot has been cancelled and the deposited amount has been forfeited as per HSVP policy.”

The plot had been resumed (taken back) in 1999 from the same owner due to non-compliance of the allotment conditions, said officials. Subsequently, he sought relief from the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which asked the Department of Town and Country Planning to consider the matter again. “The appeal was again rejected and the ownership of the plot remained a contentious issue,” said an HSVP official. The authority used it to store heavy pipes, the official said.

According to officials, in 2018, the allottee approached Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar for relief, who asked the HSVP to look into the matter again. In February 2019, the HSVP committee considered the matter in its 117th meeting and upon the recommendation of the estate officer II, Gurugram, it was decided that the plot be re-allotted to the applicant but he was asked to pay the reserved price of Rs 30,000 per square metre, the letter stated.

According to the letter, the allottee was asked to make payment of Rs 25 crore initially out of the total Rs 122 crore, but he failed to make the payment despite repeated reminders. “The allottee has filed a civil writ petition (CWP) against the decision of the Pradhikaran for allotment of the plot at current rate and hence his time for payment of aforesaid allotment price be extended,” the letter also states.

Chander Shekhar Khare, HSVP administrator, declined to comment on the matter.

However, a senior HSVP official, who did not wish to be named, said, “The allotment was made as per the norms but the allottee refused to pay the requisite amount and comply with terms and conditions. So the authority had to cancel it. The allottee has approached the court for relief and we will follow its directions in the matter.”

The allottee of the plot could not be contacted for comment.

