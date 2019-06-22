HSVP clears illegal food stalls and shops in anti-encroachment drive

Around 30 makeshift stalls selling food and other items were demolished by the enforcement wing of the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradikaran (HSVP) in Sector 44 on Friday, as these were allegedly built illegally on land owned by the authority.

Officials said that these stalls had been set up without permission on land meant for the HSVP district centre in Sector 44 and despite warnings, the owners had refused to vacate the area. Roadside stalls and eateries set up in other parts of Sector 44 were also removed by the team, as no one had taken permission from the authority, said officials.

An illegal nursery developed on a 3.5-acre plot in Sector 47, in front of Shishpal Vihar, was demolished, said officials. A small poultry farm operating from there and 15 hutments were also demolished, said Hari Singh Jhakhar, subdivisional officer, who also heads the enforcement wing.

“We had asked the owners of these shacks to vacate the land several times but they did not relent. So, we had to take action,” said Jhakhar.

Officials also said that in view of directions from HSVP headquarters in Chandigarh, instructing officials to clear all authority land of encroachments, they have identified the plots.

Facing a severe funds crunch, the authority has decided to sell its land in various parts of the state to repay loans taken from various banks.

Meanwhile, the department of town and country planning also carried out a demolition drive in Dhunela village, where an illegal residential colony is being developed, said officials. “Over fifty plots on which plinths were built were cleared, five unoccupied houses were demolished and road network in the entire 15 acres also came under the hammer,” said Ved Prakash, district town planner, enforcement.

He said that if needed, they would also submit complaints to the police.

