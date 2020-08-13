HSVP office submerged due to waterlogging

gurugram

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 23:13 IST

The office of Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) in sector 14 was flooded on Thursday following the rain. It blocked entry of employees who were forced to return as the water could be pumped out only by afternoon.

The office of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) located on the ground floor behind the HSVP office too was flooded.

HSVP officials, when asked about the matter said that a flyover is being constructed at Atul Kataria Chowk as a result of which the drainage has been blocked and construction is also being carried out in front of their office, which led to waterlogging as all channel were blocked.

Satpal Dahiya, section engineer, HSVP said, “Directions have been issued to ensure that this kind of situation does not arise again.”