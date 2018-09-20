HSVP razes 125 illegal structures from auto market

Around 125 permanent structures and 80 hutments, constructed illegally on a plot meant for setting up an auto market in Sector 10, were demolished by the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) amid strong protests, on Wednesday.

The demolition was carried out over 4.5 acres amid strong protests by shop owners, who resisted the action by HSVP team led by sub-divisional officer Hari Singh Jakhar. The drive could be completed only after intervention of the Gurugram police team that was assisting HSVP officials. No untoward incident was reported because of the protest.

“A large of permanent shops and hutments had come up in the area designated for the auto market. This led to a lot of reported nuisance and a number of complaints were also made by the local residents,” Jakhar said, adding that because of these encroachments the development of auto-market was also in a limbo.

The urban authority plans to carry out phase-wise anti-encroachment drives across Gurugram to get its land vacated from encroachers and land grabbers. “Illegal encroachments on HSVP land would not be tolerated and will be removed,” HSVP administrator (Gurugram) Chander Sherkhar Khare said.

A team of DTCP officials reached the area around 1pm Wednesday and started the drive with the help of three earth moving machines.

“The action was carried out by the enforcement officials on behalf of GMDA as the area comes under the jurisdiction of metropolitan authority. There were some protests but we managed to clean the area of encroachments,” said Prakash.

Earlier on Tuesday, enforcement officials of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) and the HSVP carried out a major demolition drive on the sector 82-83A dividing road. The enforcement team demolished around 25 shops built illegally on the green belt.

First Published: Sep 20, 2018 04:16 IST