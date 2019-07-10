HSVP razes 20 houses in right of way of Dwarka Expressway

The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), on Tuesday, demolished 20 houses out of the 40 that were situated in the right of way of Dwarka Expressway near Kherki Daula.

Although the owners of these houses had been allotted alternative plots in Sector 37C, and has been served repeated notices,they had not vacated their houses on the outskirts of Kherki Daula village, officials said.

The HSVP said that officials of the enforcement wing, supported by a large team of Gurugram police, reached the spot around 11.30am and carried out the demolition till the evening.

The demolition started around 1pm, as people were asked to move out of their houses with their belongings.

The team, led by Mukesh Solanki, estate officer, demolished 20 structures on Tuesday. The remaining structures will be demolished on Wednesday, HSVP officials said. They also said that five house owners had obtained a stay order against the demolition order from Punjab and Haryana High Court and their homes will be spared till further directions are received.

“These houses were situated in the right of way and the adjoining green belt, and had to be demolished. The owners were given alternative plots almost a year ago,” Chander Shekhar Khare, administrator, Gurugram, said.

Local residents and house owners, however, expressed resentment against the demolition drive. “I have been allotted a plot under a high power transmission line and I have obtained a stay order from the court. How can we shift unless the plot is proper?” Dileep Yadav, a resident of Kherki Daula, said.

In a related development, the enforcement wing of department of town and country planning (DTCP) also carried out a demolition drive in a two-acre colony being developed at Bhondsi. Ved Prakash, DTCP enforcement, said that two houses, three plinths, two shops and a developed road network were demolished in the colony, which does not have requisite permissions. “We will not allow the development of illegal colonies,” he said.

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 03:08 IST