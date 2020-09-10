e-paper
HSVP to inspect 34 pvt schools for building plan violations, EWS admissions

HSVP to inspect 34 pvt schools for building plan violations, EWS admissions

gurugram Updated: Sep 10, 2020 23:44 IST
Abhishek Behl
Abhishek Behl
         

Following complaints of building plan violations by some schools that have taken land from Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) on lease, the authority has decided to inspect 34 schools under the jurisdiction of estate office 1.

Officials said that if they find violations, then the schools will be asked to remove it, and if this is not done then action would be taken for violating the terms of agreement.

The authority has given land on lease to educational trusts in sectors 3, 4,5,6,7, 7 extension, 9, 9A, 10, 10A, 14, 15 part one and two, 17, 21, 22 and 23.

Bharat Bhushan Gogia, estate officer I, HSVP, said that an official will look in detail into the issue.

“We have sought information on nine points pertaining to building plan and in case any violation is found it will have to be removed so that should confirms to the approved plan,” he said.

The official said that the illegal constructions were apparently made in the common areas of the school premises and, in case of emergency, it could hamper the evacuation of children.

As per the rules of HSVP, a school which obtains land from the authority on concessional rates has to admit 10 percent students from economically weaker section (EWS) category and only the fee prescribed in government schools could be charged from them.

Gogia said the schools will also be asked to submit details on admissions to students from the EWS category. “This is an important issue and if there are violations here, it too will attract appropriate legal action,” he said.

Last year also the authority had issued notices to schools and sought information regarding the admission to students from EWS category. “Due to the Covid 19 pandemic this year a lot of parents are in distress and seeking admissions under this category and we want to ensure that schools which have taken land from HSVP admit these students promptly,” said Gogia.

