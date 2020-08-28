HSVP to screen, settle claims of 1,200 oustees between September 1 and 10

gurugram

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 23:39 IST

Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) will settle the claims of around 1,200 landowners, who have claimed plots under the oustees quota from the authority lieu of the ones that were acquired for the development of civic projects in the city.

The screening process of the 1,200 applicants will take place between September 1 and 10 across various estates of the district.

HSVP officials said they will go through the submissions of all the applicants carefully to determine whether they are eligible for the oustees quota or not. As per HSVP rules, a landowner, who had to give up over 75% land in an estate and who is shown to be the proprietor of the land in revenue records is entitled to a plot.

Jitender Yadav, administrator, HSVP Gurugram, said that screening would be conducted by a committee, comprising the senior town planner, the district town planner, the land acquisition officer, estate officers to ensure that all applicants in a particular zone are heard and their applications are processed.

“After deciding upon the claims of the applicants, recommendations would be sent to Chandigarh for approval. Once the nod comes from headquarters, a draw of lots would be held to allot plots to the eligible applicants,” Yadav said, adding that, during the hearing, the size of the plot to be given to the oustees will also be decided as per the HSVP policy.

As per the policy, the landowners who are eligible for these plots will also be given a discount by the authority to buy the same.

Around 1,200 applicants have applied for plots under the oustees quota online. Claims of those who have applied for the same manually are not being considered. Yadav said that claims of those landowners who applied for the plots through an offline mode would not be considered. The amount they have deposited with the authority would also be refunded.

As per HSVP officials, next in the agenda is to settle the claims of allottees seeking alternative plots. HSVP is settling the claims to the oustees on a priority basis so that it can secure a free hand in auctioning its residential and commercial properties in the district — a process that is currently stuck due to multiple court cases, said officials.