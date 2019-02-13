HT Impact: CID seeks details of MCG ‘ghost’ employees

The Haryana Crime Investigation Department (CID) contacted members of a committee formed by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Tuesday to seek details about the large number of outsourced workers recruited by the civic body, who are suspected to be proxy employees.

The intervention came on the day when Hindustan Times had carried a report on nearly 1,100 outsourced employees, who failed to show up before the committee, thereby raising suspicions regarding the existence of ‘ghost’ employees and proxy appointees.

In October 2018, the MCG had formed a committee to investigate into the alleged irregularities in the appointment of outsourced staff.

Committee members said that they had managed to interview only 600 of the 1,756 outsourced employees, since the past four months and despite repeated reminders, the remaining did not turn up for the interview. This prompted the committee members to alert senior MCG officials of their suspicions of proxy appointments.

“I received multiple calls from CID officials on Tuesday morning asking me for further details of our investigation. We have shared the relevant information with CID officials for their perusal. They informed us that they will also carry out their own independent investigation and look into the appointments of the outsourced employees to ascertain the exact number of ‘ghost’ employees or proxy posts,” said RS Rathee, independent councillor of Ward-34, who heads the Mcg-appointed committee.

Rathee said the CID officials will also look into the committee’s findings about the alleged irregularities concerning the 600 employees who had already been interviewed. These discrepancies include appointments made on local politician’s recommendations, multiple appointments against a single vacant post, lopsided distribution, and needless appointments. Rathee further said that CID officials also visited the MCG’S main office in Sector 34 on Tuesday to seek further information in the matter.

“We have taken the relevant information from the committee members and forwarded the same to higher officials in Chandigarh,” said a CID official, privy to the matter.

Despite repeated calls to Anil Kumar Rao, inspector general of CID, he could not be reached for comment.

MCG commissioner Yashpal Yadav, on Tuesday, also directed officials from the accounting department to press outsourced employees to get themselves interviewed before the committee and to allocate some of their staff members to them for the interview process.

“We are providing all the resources to the committee to ensure the investigation is completed as soon as possible and there can be further clarity on the issue. Directions were issued to the accounting department officials to assist the committee members for expediting the process,” said MCG commissioner Yashpalyadav.

First Published: Feb 13, 2019 14:46 IST