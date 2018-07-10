HT Impact: Gutted cars abandoned on Gurugram roads cleared

Gutted cars that lay abandoned across the city streets for years were finally cleared by the traffic police on Saturday.

The development comes after the Hindustan Times reported, on July 4, how these abandoned vehicles had become a traffic nuisance. HT recced six spots where these vehicles had sat rotting for years as ugly reminders of tragic deaths. In the absence of a clear policy on whose responsibility it was to remove these vehicles, the city’s various agencies—the Gurugram police, fire department and Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG)—were passing the buck.

Assistant commissioner of police (traffic) Hira Singh said, “Though there is no clear authority on removing gutted cars, I issued a direction to police officials concerned after the report to tow these cars away as it was found that they were obstructing traffic.”

Gutted, abandoned cars were proving to be a hindrance to traffic at two spots near Ullahawas village (in sectors 62 and 59), two spots at Subhash Chowk (near the Convergys office and near the CNG station), opposite Star Mall in Sector 31 (on the service lane of the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway), and near Medanta Hospital in Sector 38 (next to the unidirectional Rajiv Chowk underpass).

The spot near the Rajiv Chowk underpass in sector 38 where a charred car had been hindering traffic. (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)

The worst-affected spot, however, was the unidirectional underpass at Rajiv Chowk, where a charred car lay a few metres before the entrance.

The car here was removed on Saturday and commuters said the “extra space” has streamlined traffic and reduced the chances of collision.

“The two-lane CH Baktawar Singh road, prior to the opening of the underpass, expands into four lanes and prompts several commuters to overtake slower vehicles, at times even from the left. However, many commuters are unaware that there’s a gutted car occupying the extreme left lane. They would apply brakes quite suddenly or switch lanes at the last moment to avoid a collision. Since Saturday, the traffic has become more streamlined and the road has become safer,” Dinesh Singh, a resident of Sector 47, said.

In September 2017, three residents of Palra village were burnt to death after their sedan caught fire in Sector 62 and in March, less than a kilometre from this spot, a taxi driver also met a similar fate. Even though the police has closed the cases and ruled out CNG leakage as the cause of the accident in both incidents, the abandoned cars were a constant reminder of the tragic accidents to residents.

Both cars have been removed from the spots.

“Each time I passed by the two stretches near Ullahawas village, the gutted cars served as a chilling reminder of the tragic incidents. I remember that in September’s incident, one of the victim’s sitting in the back of the car had tried to escape but since the car’s central locking system malfunctioned, he was burnt alive,” Anupriya Vasudeva, a resident of Sector 50, said.

“I am glad that authorities have finally removed the cars as it will not only help me forget the incident but also give closure to the families of the victims,” Anupriya added.