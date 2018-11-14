‘I love our children’: Gurugram woman pushed off balcony pleaded with husband not to kill her

“Please don’t kill me, I love our children.”

These, said police, are believed to be the last words of Deepika Chauhan, 32, before she was allegedly pushed off from the eighth floor of her Valley View Estate apartment on October 27. The accused in the case is her husband Vikram Chauhan, 35.

Their four-year-old daughter and a five-month-old son were asleep in the house.

“The statement is from a neighbour who is not willing to join the probe or be identified,” said Sanjeev Kumar, station house officer, DLF phase-1 police station. “They also suggested the involvement of another person in the case who may have helped Vikram push her out, but is yet to be identified.”

Police said they had another reason to suspect that there was a struggle between Deepika and Vikram — scratch marks on his wrist.

“The marks were discovered during a medical checkup a few days after the incident,” said SHO Kumar.

Police said their probe revealed that Vikram had begun planning to kill his wife after she had “discovered” his alleged affair a few months ago with a woman named Shefali Bhasin who was arrested on Tuesday.

“His wife had been calling him through the day on October 27, which was Karvachauth, asking him to return home as she had observed a fast for him. When he returned in the evening, she told him that she was tired of his transgressions and was going over to Shefali’s house to confront her,” said SHO Kumar.

Police said to avoid a confrontation, Vikram ran down a flight of stairs to Shefali’s house in another tower.

“He consciously avoided taking the elevator due to presence of some CCTV cameras. He even sent message to Shefali warning her,” said a police officer on condition of anonymity.

Once there, Vikram realised that his wife was only taking a round of the colony, he said, and returned home.

“Vikram waited for his parents to leave at around 9.30 pm. He then lured Deepika to the balcony and from there he pushed her off at around 9.37pm. Neighbours say he ran down calling for help and they took her to a private hospital where she was declared dead on arrival,” said the officer.

