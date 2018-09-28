‘Illegal’ business establishments in Gurugram face sealing

Starting Friday, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) will begin sealing commercial establishments that are operating without a trade licence in 22 malls in Zone 4, including Golf Course Extension Road, Sohna Road, Sector 51, Badshahpur and Jharsa.

According to sections 330, 331, 335 and 336 of the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act of 1994, all businesses operating within the MCG’s jurisdiction are required to obtain a trade licence from the corporation.

“The MCG had sent notices to commercial establishments asking them to comply with the norms. Now that the deadline for obtaining a trade licence has expired, we will begin the sealing drive from Friday,” MCG joint commissioner (zone 4) Ravinder Yadav said, adding that a total of 698 establishments were served notices, but only 152 applied for licences.

On Friday, a team of officials, led by zonal taxation officer Deepak Kumar will act against establishments that do not have permits. Officials said that such sealing drives would continue against business establishments that flout rules.

First Published: Sep 28, 2018 05:54 IST