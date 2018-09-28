Illegal colony on Gurugram’s outskirts razed

The enforcement wing of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) carried out a demolition drive in the revenue estate of Kharkhadi village, Pataudi. Action was taken on Thursday after a complaint in this regard was referred by the deputy commissioner of Gurugram to the department last month.

The villagers had also filed a complaint in this regard at the CM Window. In their complaint, the villagers had stated that an illegal colony was being developed by property dealers without any permission from the government, DTCP officials said Thursday.

During the drive, a team of enforcement officials, comprising assistant town planners Amit Madholia and Narender Kumar, and a police team led by Bilaspur station house officer Arun Kumar demolished boundary walls of 10 plots, four rooms and an illegal network of roads that were built to sell plots illegally despite protests by plot owners.

On Thursday, plot owners gathered in protest and asserted that they had valid land registration and sale deeds. “We told the owners that this colony was being developed in violation of the urban development and town planning rules as it had not received any licence from the DTCP,” Madholia said.

The revenue department was also apprised of the action to ensure that sale deeds of this colony are not executed, officials said.

“A detailed sector-wise plan is being prepared by the DTCP enforcement wing taking into account all the complaints made by residents directly and through the CM Window. Action against such illegal colonies and encroachments would be initiated in a phased manner,” Kumar said.

First Published: Sep 28, 2018 05:49 IST