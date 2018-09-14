Illegal houses for poor in Gurugram’s DLF Phase-3 demolished

The department of town and country planning (DTCP), on Thursday, started a demolition drive in DLF Phase-3 against illegal construction of economically weaker section (EWS) houses, particularly those in which five to six storeys have been constructed. The drive met with strong opposition by local residents and owners of the structures.

Officials of the enforcement wing of the DTCP said that a large group of locals from the nearby Nathupur village had gathered in the area, protesting against the demolition drive and demanding that the action be postponed.

The drive started in U Block of DLF Phase-3 around 1 pm where the enforcement officials demolished illegal storeys of three under-construction houses.

“There was strong resistance from local residents and their representatives, but we made it clear that unauthorised construction will not be allowed in any circumstances, as it could pose danger to people. Also, we have got assurance from elected representatives that they would not permit any new construction which violates building norms,” said Ved Prakash Sehrawat, DTP, enforcement.

Sehrawat, however, admitted that they were taken aback by the aggressive crowd that had gathered in the area.“It was with great difficulty and help from a large police force that we managed to enter the area, as the roads leading to it were blocked,” he added.

However, officials made it clear to the owners and the local leaders that action against violators would continue. They had recommended to Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) that power connection to 150 houses in U Block should be disconnected for unauthorised construction.

DTCP (planning) has also been requested to cancel their occupation certificates for raising unauthorised construction. Officials said that an FIR against the builders of such constructions will also be lodged under the Urban Area Act, 1975, if necessary.

Assistant town planner (enforcement) Narender Kumar said that the team also removed encroachments over a green belt and sealed an unauthorised gate in a park. “We have identified 157 houses in DLF Phase 3 and 5, and today action was started against these violators. The drive would be carried out in a phased manner in all areas,” said Kumar.

First Published: Sep 14, 2018 04:40 IST