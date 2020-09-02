IMD predicts moderate rainfall for Gurugram this week

gurugram

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 00:00 IST

The city might witness another spell of light to moderate rainfall, starting Thursday, said IMD officials on Tuesday. According to IMD officials, moderate rainfall on Thursday and a light rain on Friday and Saturday can be expected across Delhi and NCR.

“There is a possibility of moderate rain across Delhi-NCR on Thursday. Light to very light rain can be expected on Friday and Saturday respectively,” said an IMD official. As per the weekly forecast, cloudy sky with thundershowers and lighting are expected on Wednesday.

The minimum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 24.5 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature stood at 34.5 degrees Celsius — a marginal drop from Monday’s 33 degrees Celsius. Gurugram’s maximum temperature is expected to stay around 34 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, as per IMD’s weekly forecast. The minimum temperature is expected to rise by three degrees and touch 27 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, as per the forecast.

Air quality in the city remained ‘good’ for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, recording 50 on the Central Pollution Control Board’s air quality index (AQI) bulletin. This was a fall from the previous day’s recording of 35 in the same category. The average daily concentration of particulate matter (PM) 2.5, the city’s most prominent pollutant, on Tuesday was 36.25 µg/m³, as per the HSPCB’s official air quality monitor at Vikas Sadan.

According to the early air quality warning system for Delhi-NCR, the air quality is likely to remain in the ‘satisfactory’ category on Wednesday. August saw several ‘good’ air quality days. The improvement in air quality in August was attributed largely to an increase in wind speed and rainfall.