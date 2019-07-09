Implement policies on ground, don’t keep them on paper: Homebuyers in Gurugram

Residents of new and developing sectors in Gurugram, while welcoming the move to initiate the Transfer of Development Rights policy to get the much needed land for roads and infrastructure, want the government to ensure that such policies are implemented on the ground. Homebuyers said that when the flats along the Dwarka Expressway were sold, many assurances were made, but neither the expressway, nor basic amenities have come up.

“The developers and the government have to be more responsible and accountable. Who will build these roads and when?” asked Gaurav Prakash, resident, Sector 109.

Deepak Jain, a resident of NBCC Green View, Sector 37, said residents had lodged a complaint with the CM Window as they had no direct access to their condominium and had to take a detour of almost two kilometres.

Lokesh Yadav, a resident of Vatika India Nxt in Sector 83 said that due to lack of connectivity, residents had to travel 2 extra kilometres to reach the local post office and access other services.

Residents of Antriksh Heights in Sector 84 have also been struggling because roads have not been properly connected. “We had complained to the DTCP, it promised that the matter would be resolved,” said Kirti Singh, president, buyers’ association.

In Sector 81, the residents of Vipul Lavanya also complained that despite having three access roads, all of them were blocked due to different reasons. “One of the roads is blocked by another developer, the other ’s ownership is not clear,” said Shibashis Rudra, a resident of the complex.

The residents further said that instead of coming up with new policies, the government should try to implement the existing rules and regulations. “The land for green and open spaces has not been acquired, many roads are yet to be completed in new sectors. The government must allow urbanisation only after setting up basic infrastructure,” said Prakhar Sahay, a homebuyer.

