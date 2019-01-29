In a first for Gurugram’s private colonies, civic body installs lights in park

Nearly three years after chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar directed the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) to take over private colonies in February 2016, the civic body, for the first time, has carried out development work in a licensed colony.

On Monday, MCG officials started work on affixing low-height park lights at a park in E-block of DLF Phase 1.

According to officials, the MCG will be installing 315 streetlights in 34 parks spread across DLF Phase 1 and Phase 2 at a projected cost of Rs 80 lakh.

During a high level meeting held in May last year, builders and bureaucrats had come to an agreement that the developers could not be asked ‘to provide infrastructure over and above the service estimates approved by the DTCP (directorate of town and country planning) at the time of issuance of license.”

The agreement meant that developers were only expected to fix mandatory services such as roads, drains, sewerage, green belts and community centres before handing over their colony to the MCG.

The MCG was hence expected to complete non-mandatory services, such as affixing streetlights in private colonies like DLF phases 1, 2, 3, Suncity, South City 1 and 2, Nirvana Country, Palam Vihar and Sushant Lok Phase 1.

“The RWA as well as residents had been taking up the matter of non-mandatory services with MCG officials on a regular basis ever since the announcement, and today (Monday) for the first time in any of the licensed colonies, the civic body has started on-ground work. We are hoping for better services when the colonies are officially taken over,” RS Rathee, president of the Qutub Enclave RWA that overlooks work in DLF phases 1 and 2, said.

As per MCG officials, the transfer of colonies is expected to start from mid-February, as the majority of work in the nine colonies involves fixing or laying new roads.

“Since bituminous work ideally needs dry and warm conditions, we are expecting to take over the colonies in mid-February. when temperatures are warmer and there is no possibility of rain,” Yashpal Yadav, commissioner of the MCG, said.

First Published: Jan 29, 2019 13:23 IST