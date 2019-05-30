In a first, MCG hires agency for management of e-waste

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has hired a private agency for collecting and recycling e-waste from residential and commercial complexes across the city on a pilot basis, officials said on Wednesday. It is the first time that the civic body has taken any action regarding e-waste in the city, the MCG officials said.

Items such as laptops, computers, microwaves, tube lights, bulbs, batteries, mobile phone and laptop chargers, television set-top boxes, modems, and door bells are classified as e-waste.

Currently, there is no data on e-waste or process in place for segregating it, which consequently ends up at the Bandhwari landfill, the officials said.

As per MCG officials, Deswal Waste Management, an agency certified by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) for e-waste management, was shortlisted last week for a six-month tenure.

“There is no study or data available on the total volume of e-waste generated in the city. There is also no information on e-waste collection channels used by private companies. Hence, MCG has decided to take a sterner look on e-waste management and empanelled an agency that will recycle and efficiently dispose of e-waste collected from across the city,” said Sonia Duhan, MCG consultant and independent expert on waste management for the civic body.

Duhan said that the agency has been set a target of covering over 100 residential and commercial complexes in the city. Once its contract expires, an Expression of Interest (EOI) will be issued for CPCB-certified agencies to take up e-waste management in the city on a long term basis, she said.

As per Duhan, there are around 200 CPCB-certified agencies that can recycle e-waste.

The MCG officials said that so far they have set up e-waste management system in 17 localities across the city, including localities such as Cedar Estate, IVY Apartments, H block in DLF Phase 1, Hibiscus Apartments, Harmony Homes, Malibu Towne, Grand Arch condominium, and KPMG’s India office in DLF Phase 2.

They further said that in these areas residents and corporate employees have been sensitised about the items that classify under the e-waste category, based on which they dump waste in black colour coded bins.

According to officials from Deswal Waste Management (DWM), the company has a waste segregation and management point in Manesar. “Once the weight of e-waste exceeds 20 kg, officials from the residential or commercial complexes inform us and then we transport the waste to our management facility in Manesar where it is processed and subsequently recycled,” said Rakesh Kumar, vice-president of DWM.

Environment experts have welcomed the MCG’s move to select an agency for the management of e-waste in the city. Vaishali Rana Chandra, an environmentalist, said that segregation of e-waste is a major issue as there is lack of knowledge regarding its impact on environment among residents of the city, and segregation of it will make them sensitised about the issue.

“I am glad that the MCG has finally started acting on e-waste as there is very little knowledge about its impact on environment. E-waste not only contaminates ground water table, but also releases toxins in the atmosphere thereby causing air pollution. Hence, segregation at doorstep becomes even more vital as it often gets mixed with inorganic waste and ends up in landfills due to a lack of knowledge among residents,” Chandra said.

