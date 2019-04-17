In city to meet friends, 32-year-old executive robbed at gunpoint

A 32-year-old development manager working in a multinational company in Lucknow was allegedly robbed at gunpoint by four men on Sunday night near a private hospital in Civil Lines.

The police said the victim was walking to his friend’s house in Shanti Nagar around 11.30 pm when a car, in which four men were seated, stopped and waylaid him. The victim, Ashar, said that he was following Google Maps on his phone for directions, when a car stopped and a man seated in the car asked for a particular address.

“When I told him I do not know the address, the accused man pulled out a gun and asked me to give him money. I tried to escape but another man blocked my way. I finally gave them ₹6,000 cash that I was carrying,” Ashar said, adding he reported the incident to the police later.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, the victim had recently started working in Lucknow and was in the city to meet friends and clients in Delhi.

“The suspects are yet to be identified. A preliminary probe has revealed that their car had a Delhi registration number,” said the official. A case was registered under sections 392 (robbery) and 397 (robbery or dacoity with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code at the Civil Lines police station on Monday, said the police.

In another incident, three men allegedly robbed two salesmen of a wine shop at gunpoint on Sunday around 10. 45 pm. The police said the salesmen had taken a break and were drinking water when the accused men approached them on a motorcycle and aimed a gun at them. The salesmen said the accused men took ₹70,000 from the cash box and fled towards Rampura.

In another case, a man who had come to the city from UP in search of a job, was allegedly robbed of his purse by two motorcycle-borne men near Lakshmi Hotel on Manesar Road. The victim, a driver, said his first cousin was taking a nap at a local dhaba and he was seated in a car, when two men came on a motorcycle and the accused riding pillion punched him in the face. He then snatched his purse and fled.

