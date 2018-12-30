In Gurugram, 32 wanted men arrested, 2 killed and 18 injured in 2018

At least 32 most wanted gangsters, who were allegedly involved in heinous crimes in the city, have been arrested this year, the police said. The police in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh had announced a total reward of ₹18 lakh for their arrests.

According to police records, two ‘hardcore’ criminals were killed in different encounters in Noida and Manesar and 18 were injured. In all, 325 people were arrested this year. According to the police, these criminals were also involved in crimes such as carjacking, snatching, thefts. The police said these arrests resulted in cracking nearly four dozen cases of loot, robbery, dacoity, extortion, murder, and snatching.

Dreaded criminals, such as Sampat Nehra, Balraj Bati, Udham, Jitender, Moninder, Ravinder alias Raboo, Pardeep, and Amit Dagar, were arrested this year. Police of different states had announced rewards between ₹50,000 to ₹400,000 for their arrests.

The police also began massive search operation to arrest Kaushal, Joginder Geong, Raju Bisodi, Akshay Palda, Ashok Pradhan, Ashok Doga, and Mainpal, some most wanted gangsters who are still at large.

Satheesh Balan, deputy inspector general (DIG), special task force, said that 19 of the 32 most wanted gangsters were arrested by his team. He said that the Special Task Force’s focus has been to destroy the nexus of organised crime from the entire region.

Though they have been successful in arresting the kingpins of major gangs, many are still operating and have been involved in major cases reported in the city this year. “We have booked 249 history-sheeters and arrested 19 gangsters this year. The major crackdown came after the team arrested the elusive gangster Sampat Nehra from Hyderabad. It took 15 days to nab him. It was not an easy task, especially when not even a single shot was fired,” he said.

The police said they had prepared a database in the beginning of 2018. Police commissioner K K Rao said they had gathered the details of gangsters and their relatives before tracking them down. The crime teams had also taken records of their hideout locations and the mobile numbers of these gangsters were set on surveillance.

“A close watch was kept on their friends and relatives who met them in jail and court. Our operations were carried out based on a tip-off and intelligence reports. The encounter of Bhudev Singh (35), alias Bhanwar, in September was another major crackdown. He was wanted in connection with dozens of murder, attempt-to-murder, dacoity, robbery and extortion cases in the state and was active in the city,” said Rao.

The police said they are now identifying those persons who are actively involved in petty and unorganised crimes like snatching, loot, theft, robbery and vehicle-lifting in the city. The station house officers of 40 police stations across the city have been asked to take stern action against the offenders and to keep a close vigil on those who have completed their conviction and are living in the neighbouring areas.

First Published: Dec 30, 2018 15:18 IST