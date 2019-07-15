In Gurugram, armed robbers snatch Audi Q3 from Delhi man

Four men allegedly snatched at gun-point a luxury car from the senior executive of a logistics multinational company at Dhanwapur Sector Road near Kherki Majra on Saturday evening.

According to the police, the incident took place around 7pm when the victim was going to his residence in Delhi from Patli in his Audi Q3, which has an ex showroom price of Rs34.75 lakh.

The police said the four robbers overtook the car in their silver Toyota Corolla near the sector road along Dwarka Expressway, and told the victim to stop his car.

Rohtash Singh, station house officer (SHO), Rajender Park police station, said, “When he asked them what the matter was, they asked him to step outside. As per the complainant, one of them was brandishing a gun. They snatched his car keys and took his mobile phone. One of them got behind the wheel of his Audi car while the others got into the other car and escaped. They did not assault the victim,” the SHO said, adding that the victim lost some documents that were in the car.

The police said probe had revealed that the car used by robbers had an Uttar Pradesh (UP) registration plate and it is suspected that the robbers may have stolen that car too.

“The stretch does not have any CCTV cameras. We are trying to identify the suspects,” said SHO.

A case was registered under section 379B (snatching) of Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of The Arms Act at Rajender Park police station on Saturday.

First Published: Jul 15, 2019 06:30 IST