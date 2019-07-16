In Gurugram, DTCP seeks building’s video to grant occupancy permit

After cancelling more than 100 occupancy certificates (OC) for building plan violations in the last two months, the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) has decided to make the process of getting the permit more stringent. For verification, the department will now ask owners of residential units in licenced colonies seeking an OC to make a video of the actual site and submit it. The department has also made it mandatory for an assistant town planner-level officer to conduct site inspection before an OC is issued, officials said.

In April this year, the department had conducted inspections of all the houses to which OCs were issued between January 1 and March 31 after it received numerous complaints of violations by residents after they got the permits through self-certification process, which was introduced last year.

“The inspection teams found a high rate of building plan violations and thus, the department decided to take corrective measures,” Gurugram district town planner RS Bhath said.

Bhath added that these measures are being taken to strengthen the field investigations as it has been observed that a number of OCs had to be cancelled after building plan violations were observed during the recent inspection.

“The headquarters in Chandigarh has taken serious view of the building plan violations and so, we decided to make our process foolproof. From now on, the violators and architects who break rules will face stricter punishments and will also ensure that those who stick to the procedure don’t suffer,” he said.

It is mandatory for a building owner to get an occupancy certificate to get water, power and sewage connections for the residential unit.

As per the latest directions issued by the department, the ATP/DTP level officials will scrutinize the files submitted by applicants to ensure the documents and actual site photographs are attached. “During inspection, we found variance in photographs submitted and the actual ground position. This is the reason we thought of seeking videos of the units showing the front and rear elevations, the finishing and furnishing works at the site,” Bhath said.

Also, the DTCP has made it mandatory for the assistant town planners to visit every residential site whose owner

has sought an OC from the department.

The move has nullified the progress made by the department in speeding the process of issuing occupancy certificates by shifting it online and introducing self-certification, a process that was introduced last year.

There was a deluge of complaints received by the department, starting February, following which it formed teams to conduct on-site inspections and had to cancel OCs issued to many hundred home owners in city’s upscale colonies.

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 02:57 IST