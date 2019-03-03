In Haryana’s Jhajjar, villagers turn an invasive weed into handicraft

In an initiative aimed at creating employment opportunities, the state forest and wildlife department is training residents living around the Bhindawas wetland in Jhajjar to recycle water hyacinth — a naturally occurring weed in the area — into handicraft. The department, in collaboration with a non-government organisation(NGO), has developed a plan to monetise this plant.

Water hyacinth is a weed that reproduces at a fast rate and is a threat to the wetlands. Bhindawas wetland is spread over 1,000 acres in Jhajjar district in Haryana.

“The wetlands and lakes perform vital ecological functions and support essential environmental services to provide drinking water, control urban flooding, support biodiversity, recharge groundwater aquifers and add immense value to the environment in which they exist. However, the growth of invasive species like the water hyacinth, a fast-growing and free-floating plant, is a major threat to water bodies in Haryana”, divisional wildlife officer Deepak Alwadhi said.

The growth of these invasive plants impacts the flow of water, blocks sunlight to submerged plants and starve the water of oxygen. If the growth of water hyacinth is not checked, it could damage the wetlands beyond repair, say experts. The officials said physical removal of the plant is not sustainable as it grows back quickly and needs manpower to extract.

According to officials, while studying the impact of water hyacinth on the wetland, experts observed that the weed had strong elasticity and strength and could be dyed with different colours and used as a raw material for producing handicrafts. “We found that the natural water hyacinth fibre comes in beautiful golden brown colour. The natural dyes can be added to create colourful artifacts which can provide livelihood to many. As such, we took help from an NGO and experts to utilise the same” said Alwadhi.

A pilot study was conducted last year with the help of an NGO, following which they joined hands with villagers by creating self-help groups in villages around Bhindawas to create eco-friendly items such as baskets, handbags, hats, purses, fruit tray, wallets, vases, mats.

“The conservation and restoration programme at Bhindawas bird sanctuary is an initiative of the forest department towards improving the livelihood and entrepreneurship opportunities of local women-led self-help groups from Jhajjar,” said V S Tanwar, principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife).

The officials said the reason why Bhindawas bird sanctuary was chosen for this project is that it is home to thousands of resident and migratory birds. Water spread area of Bhindawas wetland is approximately 1017 acres, and the entire area was designated as a protected area (Wildlife Sanctuary) in the year 1986 under Section 18 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972. It lies on the western route of migratory birds and is used as a stopover for birds heading towards Keoladeo National Park in Bharatpur.

In order to help the villagers learn about converting the weed plant into an economic opportunity, a 10-day skill development training programme, started in September 2017, was organised for self-help group members from Bilochpura, Kanwah, Chadwana villagers near Bhindawas on developing environmentally friendly handicraft from water hyacinth. Around 100 villagers have been trained so far, said a senior official adding that it is a part of a government scheme.

People from 10 villages have been trained. Once their basic training is complete, they will undergo an advance course where they will be trained to design a product, said officials.

The training programmes were conducted under the supervision of master craftsmen of North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Ltd (NEDFI), Assam. Apart from that, the Haryana Forest and Wildlife Department also conducted nature guide training programmes for local youth to promote conservation of Bhindawas bird sanctuary to generate employment.

The department has also planned to organise exhibitions in the state, where they will display these products and the revenue will be shared with the team involved in the production, said officials.

