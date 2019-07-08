In run-up to polls, BJP starts work on preparing vision paper

In the run-up to the state elections that are scheduled for October this year, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has initiated the process for preparing the Vision Document 2019 for the state assembly polls.

The first meeting of the nine-member committee led by OP Dhankhar, state irrigation minister, was held at the PWD rest house in Gurugram on Sunday. After the meeting, party leaders said that this vision document would be prepared by seeking suggestions and ideas from the people of the state and that it will be a participatory document, which will try to include the dreams and aspirations of all the people.

The issues on which suggestions are being sought by the party include matters relating to labour, scheduled castes, artisans, education, sports, local self-government, urban development, business and industry, services, specially abled people, senior citizens, women and child development, non-governmental organisations, culture, transport and roads, health, housing and urbanisation, electricity, good governance and water conservation, among others.

Speaking with the media, Dhankhar said the committee members will seek suggestions from people across the state from August 1 to 15 via social media platforms, such as Twitter, Whatsapp, and Facebook, as well as directly through emails and letters. Apart from this, the party will also conduct a rath yatra in every constituency through their respective members of the legislative assembly(MLA), during which people can submit their ideas and demands regarding their vision of the future of the state, he added.

“The Vision Document 2019 will try to assimilate the aspirations of the people from different sections of society. The committee has identified 27 different issues on which it will be seeking suggestions from the public,” said Dhankhar, adding that the committee after compiling the document will also assess the execution of the various schemes and programmes run by the government in last 5 years.

BJP Gurugram spokesperson Pravin Chandra Vashisht said that the committee comprises Brijendra Singh, member of Parliament(MP), Hissar; Krishan Panwar, transport minister, Haryana; Rajiv Jain, media advisor to the Chief Minister; Ranbir Gangwar, MLA; Gargi Kakkar, chairman, Khadi Gram Udyog; Meera Tomar, vice president, BJP; Ved Pal, state general secretary, and senior party leader and chairman of the state backward classes commission, Ramchander Jangra. “The first meeting was held today, and this marks the start of the work,” he said.

