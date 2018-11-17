IndiGo staffer found hanging in guest house in Gurugram

A 35-year-old woman from Guwahati, who worked as an assistant manager of security in IndiGo, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in a guest house in Sushant Lok-1 on Friday morning. The police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

According to the police, the woman had come to the city to attend a work-related training programme and was supposed to return to her home town in Assam on Friday.

Karan Goyal, assistant commissioner of police, DLF, quoting a relative of the victim, said that when the woman did not check out at the scheduled time, the victim’s colleague tried to contact her on the phone in her room from the reception desk of the guest house.

“When there was no response, the guest house staff broke open the door and found the woman hanging,” said Goyal. The police said no suicide note was recovered from the hotel room and the reason for alleged suicide was not known. A police official privy to the matter said that the police were informed around 7.15 pm.

“No evidence was recovered from crime scene to suggest foul play. The victim’s body has been kept in the mortuary. The police have contacted the victim’s brother, who is on his way to the city from Guwahati. The post-mortem examination would be conducted on Saturday,” said the police official, requesting anonymity.

The police said that the victim was married.

The owner of the guest house, who did not wish to be named, said, “The woman had ordered food between 9.30 pm and 10 pm on Thursday night. She was staying alone in the room. Several people of the private company were staying in the hotel as well. The police was informed immediately about the incident.”

The woman’s family arrived in Gurugram on Saturday. Police said the autopsy on the body would be done.

First Published: Nov 17, 2018 10:58 IST