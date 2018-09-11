Industrialists demand opening of Gurugram drain

Industrialists who had challenged the coverage of stormwater drains in Gurugram said, on Monday, that the authorities concerned have failed to file an action plan in the matter within the time period stipulated by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on July 23.

On July 23, the NGT bench directed departments, including the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC), the department of town and country planning (DTCP), the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), to prepare a comprehensive plan to unclog all drains across the state.

The bench sought an action plan for restoring all drains in the state to their natural state within six weeks and a compliance report within eight weeks. The deadline expired on September 8.

The petition by industrialists raised the issue of covering of a portion of a natural drain in Udyog Vihar, alleging that it led to frequent waterlogging in the area. The industrialists will now file a contempt case against the concerned authorities on Tuesday.

First Published: Sep 11, 2018 04:46 IST