Industry owners in Gurugram demand demolition of DIC building

Industry owners, entrepreneurs and members of RWAs are demanding that the dilapidated District Industrial Centre (DIC) building, which houses offices of district mining and the district registrar (firms and societies) be demolished and a new facility constructed.

The 50-year-old building, situated in the Industrial Development Colony (IDC) in Sector 14, has a considerable daily footfall since it is frequented by industry owners and members of the city RWAs. Registration of boilers, the approval of boiler manufacturing, incentive schemes for entrepreneurs, registration of and firms and societies, and other such government work is done in the office.

Though authorities have sanctioned ₹56 lakh for repairing the building, which has more than 5,000 RWAs registered there, industry owners and RWA members have said it will be a“waste” of money.

“During the monsoon, the office compound is flooded with rain water and sewer overflow. Portions of the ceilings have been falling off from time-to-time, and the walls are broken in places. We have not seen repairs in the building for 20 years, and it is now in a dangerous condition,” Dharam Sagar, owner of an industry, said.

“We want the government to dismantle the building and construct a new one,” JN Mangla, president of the Gurgaon Industrial Association, said.

“The Public Works Department had released ₹56 lakh to repair the building. It is up to the PWD to start work at the earliest,” IS Yadav, joint director (DIC), and district registrar (firms and societies), said, adding that repairs will strengthen the building.

“There are no adequate seating arrangements, no public conveniences, no drinking water, and there isn’t a proper system in place to attend to visitors,” Yogesh Saini, a DLF City resident, said.

State registrar (firms and societies) JD Kapoor said, “The PWD has prepared a repair plan as per the condition of the building. We roped them in to assess condition of the building, and if they say the building needs to be dismantled, we can change our plan.”

The PWD however says otherwise. “We prepared the repair plan as per demands of the district registrar (firms and societies). I will however ask for a fresh status report of the building’s condition from the concerned PWD engineer, and initiate action accordingly,” Chander Mohan, PWD superintending engineer, said.

